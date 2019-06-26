Channels

South Korea is being pressured by the US over Huawei. Photo: Reuters
Geopolitics

US pressure on Seoul over Huawei taps into fears of North Korea

  • Washington hints that access to its sophisticated spying capabilities could be under threat if South Korea does not play ball over China’s 5G giant
  • Seoul must weigh the demands of its top security ally, America, and its top trading partner, China
Topic |   Huawei
John Power

John Power  

Published: 8:00am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:36am, 26 Jun, 2019

The Huawei logo at a shopping mall in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Using Huawei for 5G in South Korea presents ‘little security risk’

  • Senior Seoul official says equipment from the Chinese tech giant is isolated from defence and security networks and the threat is minimal
  • But the US ambassador has warned that working with unreliable 5G providers could have long-term implications
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 9:22pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:12pm, 7 Jun, 2019

