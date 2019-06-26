South Korea is being pressured by the US over Huawei. Photo: Reuters
US pressure on Seoul over Huawei taps into fears of North Korea
- Washington hints that access to its sophisticated spying capabilities could be under threat if South Korea does not play ball over China’s 5G giant
- Seoul must weigh the demands of its top security ally, America, and its top trading partner, China
Topic | Huawei
South Korea is being pressured by the US over Huawei. Photo: Reuters
The Huawei logo at a shopping mall in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Using Huawei for 5G in South Korea presents ‘little security risk’
- Senior Seoul official says equipment from the Chinese tech giant is isolated from defence and security networks and the threat is minimal
- But the US ambassador has warned that working with unreliable 5G providers could have long-term implications
Topic | South Korea
The Huawei logo at a shopping mall in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters