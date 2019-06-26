Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at an Apec summit. The two leaders will not be meeting at the G20. Photo: Kyodo
G20 summit: hopes fade for Japan-Korea breakthrough as Abe-Moon talks ruled out
- Failure of the two sides to even agree to a brief discussion on the sidelines of the talks in Osaka underlines the depths to which ties have sunk
- Historical issues lie at the heart of rift, including Japan’s use of South Korean ‘comfort women’ and recent lawsuits brought by former forced labourers
Topic | G20
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at an Apec summit. The two leaders will not be meeting at the G20. Photo: Kyodo