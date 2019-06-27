Marty Natalegawa, Indonesia’s former foreign minister, in 2013. Photo: AFP
Indonesia ‘a friend to all’ and won’t play favourites with US and China, says former foreign minister Marty Natalegawa
- China has been Indonesia’s largest trading partner since 2017, when it leapfrogged the US, and is also one of the country’s biggest investors
- But Jakarta’s ties with Washington remain important, both as a military ally and in countering extremism
Topic | Indonesia
Chinese ambassador to Indonesia Xiao Qian has called on Southeast Asian countries to support the “global trade order” ahead of the G20 meeting in Osaka. Photo: Handout
China mobilises diplomats to drum up global support ahead of G20
- Jakarta envoy latest ambassador making Beijing’s case for ‘global trade order’ ahead of Osaka meeting
- US accused of abusing tariffs and acting against principles of market competition
Topic | US-China trade war
