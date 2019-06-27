Channels

Marty Natalegawa, Indonesia’s former foreign minister, in 2013. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

Indonesia ‘a friend to all’ and won’t play favourites with US and China, says former foreign minister Marty Natalegawa

  • China has been Indonesia’s largest trading partner since 2017, when it leapfrogged the US, and is also one of the country’s biggest investors
  • But Jakarta’s ties with Washington remain important, both as a military ally and in countering extremism
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Published: 8:30am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:52am, 27 Jun, 2019

Chinese ambassador to Indonesia Xiao Qian has called on Southeast Asian countries to support the “global trade order” ahead of the G20 meeting in Osaka. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

China mobilises diplomats to drum up global support ahead of G20

  • Jakarta envoy latest ambassador making Beijing’s case for ‘global trade order’ ahead of Osaka meeting
  • US accused of abusing tariffs and acting against principles of market competition
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Published: 1:42pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:07pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Chinese ambassador to Indonesia Xiao Qian has called on Southeast Asian countries to support the “global trade order” ahead of the G20 meeting in Osaka. Photo: Handout
