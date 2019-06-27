Albert del Rosario – pictured in 2015, during his time as the Philippines’ foreign affairs secretary – was denied entry to Hong Kong on June 21 and sent home. Photo: AFP
Former Philippine diplomat Albert del Rosario: I was deported from Hong Kong for suing China
- The former foreign secretary, a noted critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was turned away from the city last week while using a diplomatic passport
- In March, he was involved suing Xi and other Chinese officials for ‘atrocious actions’ in the South China Sea and Philippine territory
Topic | The Philippines
Albert del Rosario – pictured in 2015, during his time as the Philippines’ foreign affairs secretary – was denied entry to Hong Kong on June 21 and sent home. Photo: AFP