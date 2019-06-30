Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Chinese businessman Wang Jing hold up a concession agreement for the construction of the Nicaragua Canal. Photo: AP
Activists renew calls for controversial US$50 billion Nicaragua Canal project to be cancelled as Chinese tycoon’s cash runs dry
- A deal signed between the Nicaraguan government and HKND Group includes a clause which would allow parts of the project to be cancelled this year
- But human rights advocates worry President Daniel Ortega’s administration may still push for the project, which aims to rival the Panama Canal
