Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sweden opened an embassy in Pyongyang in 1975, and remains among a handful of Western countries with a diplomatic presence in the country. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

As PM Scott Morrison prays, Sweden steps up as mediator for Australian missing in North Korea

  • Stockholm has long served as a channel for countries that don’t have formal relations with Pyongyang to make contact and work through disputes with it
  • The Nordic nation is ‘dealing with’ the case of student Alek Sigley, who has not been heard from since June 23 and is feared detained by the North
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Published: 6:00am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:49am, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sweden opened an embassy in Pyongyang in 1975, and remains among a handful of Western countries with a diplomatic presence in the country. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.