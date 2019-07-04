Sweden opened an embassy in Pyongyang in 1975, and remains among a handful of Western countries with a diplomatic presence in the country. Photo: AFP
As PM Scott Morrison prays, Sweden steps up as mediator for Australian missing in North Korea
- Stockholm has long served as a channel for countries that don’t have formal relations with Pyongyang to make contact and work through disputes with it
- The Nordic nation is ‘dealing with’ the case of student Alek Sigley, who has not been heard from since June 23 and is feared detained by the North
Topic | North Korea
Sweden opened an embassy in Pyongyang in 1975, and remains among a handful of Western countries with a diplomatic presence in the country. Photo: AFP