Ministers from 16 Asia-Pacific countries meet in Singapore to discuss the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free-trade pact. Photo: Kyodo
Geopolitics

Explained: the difference between the RCEP and the CPTPP

  • The RCEP is the latest in an alphabet soup of trade agreements proposed for Asia – and it’s not to be confused with the CPTPP (RIP, TPP)
  • The FTA, if it goes ahead, would create the world’s largest trade bloc, encompassing a quarter of global GDP
Topic |   Trade
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 1:15pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:21pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Asean leaders at the bloc’s 34th summit in Bangkok last month. in June. Photo: EPA
Economics

Deal or no deal: is Asean’s RCEP trade pact going the way of the TPP?

  • The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is envisaged as spanning territories home to 3.5 billion people, with a GDP of US$22.6 trillion
  • But after seven years of negotiations, nothing concrete has emerged. Will the impasse finally be broken this year, as promised?
Topic |   Asean
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 12:30pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:45pm, 6 Jul, 2019

