Japanese ambassador to Indonesia Masafumi Ishii and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Instagram
Japanese ambassador Masafumi Ishii wins Indonesians’ hearts one kawaii Instagram post at a time
- The 61-year-old has held the position since April 2017, and over the past year has been winning a steady following for his irreverent posts
- From posing like a duck to delighting in his meals, Ishii says his social media adventures help ‘bring diplomacy closer to the people’
Topic | Indonesia
