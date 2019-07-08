South Korean demonstrators urge a boycott of Japanese goods. Photo: EPA
Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: Moon warns Tokyo not to ‘force Seoul’s hand’ over curbs on hi-tech exports
- The South Korean president will meet heads of 30 major conglomerates on Wednesday to discuss a response to Japan’s announcement
- He said Seoul preferred ‘a diplomatic settlement’ as tit-for-tat measures were undesirable for both countries
A man protests against Japan’s decision to restrict exports outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: Kyodo
South Koreans call for boycott of Japanese cars, beer and cosmetics as ‘trade war’ intensifies
- Japan this week announced restrictions on hi-tech materials exported to South Korea, as both countries remain locked in a row over forced labour
- An online petition calling for Seoul to ‘retaliate’ against Japan garnered 17,000 supporters in four days
