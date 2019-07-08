Channels

South Korean demonstrators urge a boycott of Japanese goods. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: Moon warns Tokyo not to ‘force Seoul’s hand’ over curbs on hi-tech exports

  • The South Korean president will meet heads of 30 major conglomerates on Wednesday to discuss a response to Japan’s announcement
  • He said Seoul preferred ‘a diplomatic settlement’ as tit-for-tat measures were undesirable for both countries
Topic |   Trade
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 6:00pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:20pm, 8 Jul, 2019

South Korean demonstrators urge a boycott of Japanese goods. Photo: EPA
A man protests against Japan’s decision to restrict exports outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: Kyodo
Economics

South Koreans call for boycott of Japanese cars, beer and cosmetics as ‘trade war’ intensifies

  • Japan this week announced restrictions on hi-tech materials exported to South Korea, as both countries remain locked in a row over forced labour
  • An online petition calling for Seoul to ‘retaliate’ against Japan garnered 17,000 supporters in four days
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Park Chan-kyong  

Julian Ryall  

Published: 6:00pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:02pm, 5 Jul, 2019

A man protests against Japan's decision to restrict exports outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: Kyodo
