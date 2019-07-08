Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Philippine vessel that was hit by a Chinese ship near Reed Bank. Photo: AP
Geopolitics

Chinese vessel mainly to blame for sinking of Philippine boat in South China Sea, but Filipino crew had ‘deficiencies’: leaked report

  • The Philippine ship did not have a proper lookout and had too many crew aboard, according to the report
  • President Duterte has been criticised for downplaying the June 9 incident, but a new statement from the palace is similar to the report’s conclusion
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Published: 9:00pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:02pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Philippine vessel that was hit by a Chinese ship near Reed Bank. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.