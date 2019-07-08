The Philippine vessel that was hit by a Chinese ship near Reed Bank. Photo: AP
Chinese vessel mainly to blame for sinking of Philippine boat in South China Sea, but Filipino crew had ‘deficiencies’: leaked report
- The Philippine ship did not have a proper lookout and had too many crew aboard, according to the report
- President Duterte has been criticised for downplaying the June 9 incident, but a new statement from the palace is similar to the report’s conclusion
Topic | The Philippines
The Philippine vessel that was hit by a Chinese ship near Reed Bank. Photo: AP