Analysts say that if global microchip supply lines are threatened, Chinese firms like Huawei may benefit. Photo: Reuters
Geopolitics

How China can win a ‘trade war’ between Japan and South Korea

  • Chinese companies including Huawei are well-placed to capitalise as Seoul and Tokyo take aim at each other’s tech firms, analysts say
  • Meanwhile, Beijing’s diplomats have another reason to smile
Topic |   Trade
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 7:00am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:19am, 10 Jul, 2019

South Korean demonstrators urge a boycott of Japanese goods. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: Moon warns Tokyo not to ‘force Seoul’s hand’ over export curbs on hi-tech materials

  • The South Korean president will meet heads of 30 major conglomerates on Wednesday to discuss a response to Japan’s announcement
  • He said Seoul preferred ‘a diplomatic settlement’ as tit-for-tat measures were undesirable for both countries
Topic |   Trade
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 6:00pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:25pm, 9 Jul, 2019

