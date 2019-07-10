Analysts say that if global microchip supply lines are threatened, Chinese firms like Huawei may benefit. Photo: Reuters
How China can win a ‘trade war’ between Japan and South Korea
- Chinese companies including Huawei are well-placed to capitalise as Seoul and Tokyo take aim at each other’s tech firms, analysts say
- Meanwhile, Beijing’s diplomats have another reason to smile
Topic | Trade
South Korean demonstrators urge a boycott of Japanese goods. Photo: EPA
Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: Moon warns Tokyo not to ‘force Seoul’s hand’ over export curbs on hi-tech materials
- The South Korean president will meet heads of 30 major conglomerates on Wednesday to discuss a response to Japan’s announcement
- He said Seoul preferred ‘a diplomatic settlement’ as tit-for-tat measures were undesirable for both countries
