Plain clothes Chinese officers, accompanied by Vanuatu police, marching six Chinese nationals onto a chartered jet bound for China on July 6. Photo: Weibo
Is Vanuatu’s deportation of six Chinese nationals an erosion of its democratic rights at Beijing’s bidding?
- The Pacific nation’s government has defended the actions as routine law enforcement activity, but critics fear its rule of law is being undermined
- The case takes place against a backdrop of global misgivings about China’s legal system, including the Hong Kong protests and New Zealand’s blocking of an extradition
Topic | Pacific nations
Plain clothes Chinese officers, accompanied by Vanuatu police, marching six Chinese nationals onto a chartered jet bound for China on July 6. Photo: Weibo