A new battleground is looming in the US-China tussle over Huawei: India. Photo: Bloomberg
Ananth Krishnan
Opinion

Opinion

Ananth Krishnan

India should ignore US-China politics in making Huawei call

  • India should be clear-eyed about the benefits and costs of engaging with the Chinese firm, rather than get lost in a debate about geopolitics
  • But it should be under no illusions about Huawei and its ties to the Chinese state
Ananth Krishnan

Ananth Krishnan  

Published: 10:45am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:47am, 13 Jul, 2019

