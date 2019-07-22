Rohingya Muslims being sent back to Myanmar’s Rakhine state after being detained at sea en route to Malaysia in November last year. 2018. Photo: AFP
Militant Rohingya group raises funds in Malaysia by extorting money from Muslim refugees
- The arrest of four Rohingyas, including one believed to have links to a pro-Isis terror cell, has uncovered an extortion racket operating in seven states
- While Malaysia has called for justice for the persecuted minority group, the realisation that some members could be a security threat has caused disquiet
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Rohingya Muslims being sent back to Myanmar’s Rakhine state after being detained at sea en route to Malaysia in November last year. 2018. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA
Rohingya Muslims need citizenship and basic rights from Myanmar and Asean should make it happen, experts say
- The region’s leaders issued a joint statement last week but held back from making demands of Myanmar in the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh
- But Asean needs to have ‘difficult conversations’ to make their return possible, experts at a conference in Malaysia said
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Southeast Asian leaders link hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok on June 23. Photo: EPA