Xu Jie, the Chinese consul-general in Brisbane, being presented with a letter of appointment by Peter Hoj, president at the University of Queensland. Photo: Chinese Consulate-General in Brisbane
University of Queensland faces heat for naming Chinese diplomat as faculty member
- The Australian institution earlier this month named Xu Jie, Chinese consul-general in Brisbane, to a post, with no public announcement
- A clash between pro-Beijing and pro-Hong Kong students protesting the city’s extradition bill broke out on campus this week
Topic | Australia
Xu Jie, the Chinese consul-general in Brisbane, being presented with a letter of appointment by Peter Hoj, president at the University of Queensland. Photo: Chinese Consulate-General in Brisbane
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese students clashed at the University of Queensland in Australia on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter
Hong Kong and mainland China students clash at rally at Australian university
- Pro-democracy students staged a sit-in supporting the anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong
- Mainland students singing the Chinese national anthem allegedly attacked the pro-democracy protesters
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong and mainland Chinese students clashed at the University of Queensland in Australia on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter