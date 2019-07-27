The USS Carl Vinson. Could the American navy be stationed in Sri Lanka? Photo: AFP
US naval base rumours in Sri Lanka spark alarm as Washington and Beijing tussle for influence in Indo-Pacific
- Talk of a tie-up with Uncle Sam to host a military base off the tip of southern India is increasingly dragging Sri Lanka into the US-China strategic struggle
- Officials have vehemently denied speculation about a deal, but one analyst says a naval base is a ‘natural next step’
Topic | Sri Lanka
Commissioned into the PLA Navy as Tongling in 1994, the Type 053 frigate is the latest addition to Sri Lanka’s fleet. Photo: Sri Lanka Navy
Chinese frigate’s arrival in Colombo under Sri Lanka flag emblematic of Beijing power play in Indian Ocean
- Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena nails his colours firmly to mast and tells Washington he will not compromise his nation’s security in deal with the US
Topic | China-Sri Lanka relations
