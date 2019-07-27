Channels

The USS Carl Vinson. Could the American navy be stationed in Sri Lanka? Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

US naval base rumours in Sri Lanka spark alarm as Washington and Beijing tussle for influence in Indo-Pacific

  • Talk of a tie-up with Uncle Sam to host a military base off the tip of southern India is increasingly dragging Sri Lanka into the US-China strategic struggle
  • Officials have vehemently denied speculation about a deal, but one analyst says a naval base is a ‘natural next step’
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 1:04pm, 27 Jul, 2019

Commissioned into the PLA Navy as Tongling in 1994, the Type 053 frigate is the latest addition to Sri Lanka’s fleet. Photo: Sri Lanka Navy
Diplomacy

Chinese frigate’s arrival in Colombo under Sri Lanka flag emblematic of Beijing power play in Indian Ocean

  • Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena nails his colours firmly to mast and tells Washington he will not compromise his nation’s security in deal with the US
Topic |   China-Sri Lanka relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 2:06am, 9 Jul, 2019

