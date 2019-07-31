Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha seized power in a 2014 coup. Photo: AP
Mike Pompeo set for first visit to Thailand as US looks to renew ties despite junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha retaining grip on power
- Washington downgraded relations with Bangkok after Prayuth’s 2014 coup, which the administration of former president Barack Obama condemned
- But now the ex-general has been democratically installed following March’s disputed elections, has everything been forgiven?
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha rewards loyalists in new cabinet
- Long-time backers of the coup leader turned premier have been rewarded with top jobs as a government takes shape after the March election
- Critics say the appointments have been made for the sake of stabilising the ruling coalition, not for the good of the nation
