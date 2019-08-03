A man in East Timor puts the finishing touches to a mural in the capital Dili. Photo: AP
East Timor wants to tap oil and gas near Australia, so why is it courting China?
- The young Southeast Asian nation is almost entirely dependent on oil and gas revenue as well as aid from richer neighbours
- But international energy firms have left the country in the lurch by pulling out of a critical offshore project near Darwin, leaving Dili with only one place to turn
Boys play near a harbour in Dili, East Timor, as a container ship sails into port. File photo
Chinese cash: enough to keep East Timor out of Asean?
- Southeast Asia’s youngest nation faces a Catch-22 in ties with China
- To join Asean, it needs to improve its economy, but, in improving its economy with China’s help, it may jeopardise its chances of joining Asean
