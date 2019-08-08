Looking forward to a bright future? Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia looks to woo Chinese cash with belt and road positivity
- Despite initial concerns over projects deemed ‘too expensive’, Mahathir Mohamad’s government now seems on board with Beijing’s trade plans
- At a forum on economic cooperation on Thursday, the country’s finance minister teased a new system designed to attract Chinese investors
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Looking forward to a bright future? Malaysia's Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. Photo: Reuters