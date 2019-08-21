Demonstrators shout slogans at a protest in Delhi by Hindu nationalists during a 2016 call for a boycott of Chinese products. Photo: Reuters
Indians told to boycott Chinese goods after Beijing backs Pakistan on Kashmir
- Anger is brewing among nationalists who are fanning out across the country to persuade their compatriots to shun products from China
- Proponents say Indians must hit Beijing where it hurts, but others are wary of a weak economy and urge campaigners to get real
Topic | China-India relations
Demonstrators shout slogans at a protest in Delhi by Hindu nationalists during a 2016 call for a boycott of Chinese products. Photo: Reuters
Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
China calls India’s move to scrap Kashmir’s special status ‘not acceptable’ and not binding
- Beijing urges New Delhi to abide by bilateral agreements and avoid acts that further complicate border issues
- India’s decision to strip Kashmir of the special autonomy it has enjoyed for seven decades also condemned by Pakistan as ‘illegal’
Topic | China-India relations
Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP