Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators shout slogans at a protest in Delhi by Hindu nationalists during a 2016 call for a boycott of Chinese products. Photo: Reuters
Geopolitics

Indians told to boycott Chinese goods after Beijing backs Pakistan on Kashmir

  • Anger is brewing among nationalists who are fanning out across the country to persuade their compatriots to shun products from China
  • Proponents say Indians must hit Beijing where it hurts, but others are wary of a weak economy and urge campaigners to get real
Topic |   China-India relations
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Updated: 6:37pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators shout slogans at a protest in Delhi by Hindu nationalists during a 2016 call for a boycott of Chinese products. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China calls India’s move to scrap Kashmir’s special status ‘not acceptable’ and not binding

  • Beijing urges New Delhi to abide by bilateral agreements and avoid acts that further complicate border issues
  • India’s decision to strip Kashmir of the special autonomy it has enjoyed for seven decades also condemned by Pakistan as ‘illegal’
Topic |   China-India relations
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Updated: 4:39am, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian activists of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi in 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.