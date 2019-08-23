East Timor’s Foreign Minister Dionísio da Costa Babo Soares has said reports of a huge Chinese loan were a hoax. Photo: Shutterstock
US$16 billion ‘hoax’: reports of Chinese loan for East Timor gas project were politically motivated, says foreign minister
- East Timor is looking for international partners to finance its Greater Sunrise gas project, tapping some of the country’s last remaining resources
- Foreign ministers from both countries have been talking about cooperating in the petrochemical industry
Topic | Indonesia
East Timor’s Foreign Minister Dionísio da Costa Babo Soares has said reports of a huge Chinese loan were a hoax. Photo: Shutterstock