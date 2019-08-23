Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump in Hanoi in November 2017. Photo: AFP
Xuan Loc Doan
Opinion

Opinion

Xuan Loc Doan

Vietnam and America: foes on paper, friends out of necessity

  • Donald Trump has accused Vietnam of treating America ‘even worse’ than China does on trade, and has imposed heavy duties on its steel imports
  • But tough rhetoric from Washington often belies the deepening convergence of their strategic interests as Beijing shakes up the region’s established order
Xuan Loc Doan

Xuan Loc Doan  

Updated: 7:31pm, 23 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump in Hanoi in November 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.