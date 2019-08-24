Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters gather under the banned West Papuan flag in the city of Fakfak. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

Is Chinese support for Pacific nations shaping their stance on Indonesia’s West Papua?

  • The island nations are unified in support of a UN investigation into human rights abuses in the province, putting pressure on Jakarta
  • As China’s influence grows, Indonesia and Australia are no longer the only sources of financial support for countries in the region
Topic |   Pacific nations
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin  

Updated: 11:54am, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters gather under the banned West Papuan flag in the city of Fakfak. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.