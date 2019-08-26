Luhut Binsar Panjaitan (2nd from right) meets with Ping An officials in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Twitter
Indonesian minister clarifies no deal struck between China’s Ping An and national health insurer
- Luhut Binsar Panjaitan made the comments after social media users asked why a Chinese insurer would be working with Indonesia’s health insurance agency
- This comes amid concerns about China’s growing influence in Indonesian affairs, despite the government’s aim to increase Chinese investment
Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati looks certain to take a top spot in Joko Widodo’s next cabinet. Photo: AP
For Indonesia’s finance chief Sri Mulyani, what will a ‘bigger’ role in new Jokowi cabinet entail?
- The president wants to give the former World Bank managing director, who turns 57 today, more responsibilities in his new cabinet
- Analysts say a promotion would be for Sri Mulyani, who has rock star appeal among citizens, to take on the additional role of coordinating minister for economic affairs
