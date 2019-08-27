Channels

Australian National University was among the seven universities assessed in the report. Photo: Facebook
Geopolitics

Over-reliance on Chinese students a ‘multibillion-dollar gamble’ for Australian universities: report

  • Many top universities have ‘extraordinary levels’ of exposure to the Chinese market, according to the Sydney-based Centre for Independent Studies
  • Chinese students made up 11 per cent of all students in Australia in 2017, compared with 2 and 6 per cent in the US and Britain respectively, the report said
Topic |   Education
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 8:01am, 27 Aug, 2019

Pro-Hong Kong and pro-Beijing supporters clash at a Melbourne rally. Photo: Edouard Morton
Australasia

Pro-Hong Kong group clashes with rival protesters in Melbourne as rallies take place across Australia

  • Fights broke out in Melbourne, where a pro-Beijing demonstrator attacked an ABC reporter
  • Confrontations between the groups also took place at rallies in Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Edouard Morton

Edouard Morton  

Updated: 11:09pm, 16 Aug, 2019

