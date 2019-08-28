Students in Brisbane hold placards during a protest against the Chinese government’s funding of education organisations in Queensland. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia investigates foreign interference at universities as fears of Chinese influence grow
- A new task force will comprise of university staff and government officials, and will look at issues such as cyberattacks and national security
- The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of China’s influence at Australian universities following a spate of cyberattacks and demonstrations
