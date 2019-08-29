Channels

Philippine police have handled 53 kidnapping cases between 2017 and August 2019, leading to the arrest of 120 Chinese nationals and the rescue of 57 Chinese victims. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

Police from Philippines, China plan collaboration to foil casino-related kidnappings in Manila

  • A contingent of police will be sent to Beijing to take an anti-kidnapping course and liaise with Chinese officers
  • Another proposal would see Chinese police sending a team to Manila, where cases of Chinese nationals abducting compatriots have seen 120 people arrested so far
Topic | The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 8:11am, 29 Aug, 2019

Philippine police have handled 53 kidnapping cases between 2017 and August 2019, leading to the arrest of 120 Chinese nationals and the rescue of 57 Chinese victims. Photo: EPA
Ronald dela Rosa is pictured while he was Philippine National Police chief. Photo: Reuters
News

Philippine ex-police chief cites China threat to justify compulsory youth military training

  • The Philippines is debating reintroducing compulsory military training for students, but youth groups argue this will cause increased militarisation
  • Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who presided over President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, insisted the ROTC scheme was necessary in case 'China attacks us'
Topic | The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 10:36pm, 26 Aug, 2019

Ronald dela Rosa is pictured while he was Philippine National Police chief. Photo: Reuters
