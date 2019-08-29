Philippine police have handled 53 kidnapping cases between 2017 and August 2019, leading to the arrest of 120 Chinese nationals and the rescue of 57 Chinese victims. Photo: EPA
Police from Philippines, China plan collaboration to foil casino-related kidnappings in Manila
- A contingent of police will be sent to Beijing to take an anti-kidnapping course and liaise with Chinese officers
- Another proposal would see Chinese police sending a team to Manila, where cases of Chinese nationals abducting compatriots have seen 120 people arrested so far
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine police have handled 53 kidnapping cases between 2017 and August 2019, leading to the arrest of 120 Chinese nationals and the rescue of 57 Chinese victims. Photo: EPA
Ronald dela Rosa is pictured while he was Philippine National Police chief. Photo: Reuters
Philippine ex-police chief cites China threat to justify compulsory youth military training
- The Philippines is debating reintroducing compulsory military training for students, but youth groups argue this will cause increased militarisation
- Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who presided over President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, insisted the ROTC scheme was necessary in case ‘China attacks us’
Topic | The Philippines
Ronald dela Rosa is pictured while he was Philippine National Police chief. Photo: Reuters