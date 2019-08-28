Tear gas is fired at anti-government protesters in Hong Kong’s Kwun Tong area on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hongkongers eyeing move to Malaysia amid unrest ‘must not be running away from something’
- Officials caution applicants to My Second Home scheme that a strict vetting process is in place amid concerns that Hongkongers involved in illegal acts could seek refuge abroad
- Agents for the programme have reported a rise in interest from the city of 20 to 30 per cent
Topic | Malaysia
Tear gas is fired at anti-government protesters in Hong Kong’s Kwun Tong area on Saturday. Photo: Sam Tsang