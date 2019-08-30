Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Reuters
As US and China compete in the Indo-Pacific, Australia seeks better relations with East Timor
- A recent deal between Canberra and Dili will allow the latter to develop the Greater Sunrise oil and gas field, and could open a new chapter in relations
- But Australia hasn’t always been supportive of its neighbour. It initially opposed East Timor’s bid for independence and backed Indonesia’s violent occupation, recently declassified documents show
Dili, capital of East Timor. China has backed a major infrastructure drive in the country of 1.3 million people. Photo: Shutterstock
East Timor’s China friendship won’t compromise its national interests: foreign minister
- Dionísio da Costa Babo Soares tells sceptics of Dili’s ties with Beijing that it is not a ‘new, fragile country’ easily swayed by the largesse of others
- The foreign minister, in an exclusive interview, says China is not a threat to others and neither are they a threat to China
