Military personnel take part in a maritime rescue exercise during the China-Asean Maritime Exercise last year in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Should China be worried about the US-Asean sea drill?
- Scope of the Asean-US Maritime Exercise next week will be limited, to avoid giving Beijing any wrong idea about Southeast Asian countries joining a US-led China-containment scheme
- But it still sends a political signal about how Southeast Asian nations will approach South China Sea issues with Beijing
The maritime drills come at a time of stepped-up US engagement in the region amid tensions over the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
Myanmar to join US-Asean maritime drills despite sanctions
- Myanmar’s commander-in-chief and three senior figures are subject to US travel bans for overseeing a bloody crackdown on Rohingya Muslims
- The drills come at a time of stepped-up US engagement in the region and amid tensions over rival claims in the South China Sea
