Singapore’s trade and industry minister Chan Chun Sing. Photo: Reuters
US-China trust needed more than trade deal to stop break up of world economy, Singapore minister warns
- Chan Chun Sing says the ‘most dangerous trajectory’ for global trade is nations big and small ‘fragmenting’ their supply chains to reduce economic risks
- The lack of strategic trust between Beijing and Washington is problematic for the global economy, Chan cautions
Topic | US-China trade war
Singapore’s trade and industry minister Chan Chun Sing. Photo: Reuters