Children with measles at a hospital in Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
Measles cases spike in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines as anti-vaxxers take to social media
- For the past two years, the Philippines and Indonesia have had the world’s second- and third-highest rates of measles, behind India
- Mistrust, fraud, religious and ethical concerns have fuelled rising anti-vaccine sentiment
Topic | Indonesia
A child cries after being vaccinated against measles by the Philippine Red Cross in Baseco, a slum area in Manila, the Philippines. An outbreak of dengue fever now threatens the country amid a scandal over an anti-dengue vaccine. Photo: AFP
Dengue fever threat looms in Philippines amid vaccine fears and deadly measles outbreak
- Health authorities in the Philippines face an uphill battle against potentially fatal infectious diseases because of distrust in an immunisation programme
- Controversial anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia may have caused several deaths
Topic | Health and wellness
