Labourers from Bangladesh at a coffee shop in Singapore’s Little India district. Photo: Reuters
In rich Singapore, why must migrant workers go hungry?
- The labourers who build the gleaming skyline made famous in Crazy Rich Asians are paid as little as US$15 a day for 12 hour shifts, meaning they have little choice but to turn to low cost caterers to provide their meals
- Unfortunately, the food served is often paltry, nutritionally insufficient and sometimes downright rotten
Topic | Singapore
An activist from the Asian Migrants Coordinating Body holds a placard that reads ‘End Modern Day Slavery in HK’ during a protest on March 8. Photo: AFP
Domestic workers are the slaves of modern Asia. Are Hongkongers, Singaporeans and Malaysians ever going to change?
- Singapore case of worker from Myanmar who was forced to eat own vomit and barred from using toilet has again laid bare Asia’s toxic reliance on cheap labour
- Experts say some live in slave-like conditions and all grapple with a lack of legal protection, with society unwilling to change its perception of these women
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
