Labourers from Bangladesh at a coffee shop in Singapore’s Little India district. Photo: Reuters
Health & Environment

In rich Singapore, why must migrant workers go hungry?

  • The labourers who build the gleaming skyline made famous in Crazy Rich Asians are paid as little as US$15 a day for 12 hour shifts, meaning they have little choice but to turn to low cost caterers to provide their meals
  • Unfortunately, the food served is often paltry, nutritionally insufficient and sometimes downright rotten
Topic |   Singapore
Prabhu Silvam

Prabhu Silvam  

Published: 3:15pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:43pm, 7 Apr, 2019

An activist from the Asian Migrants Coordinating Body holds a placard that reads ‘End Modern Day Slavery in HK’ during a protest on March 8. Photo: AFP
Society

Domestic workers are the slaves of modern Asia. Are Hongkongers, Singaporeans and Malaysians ever going to change?

  • Singapore case of worker from Myanmar who was forced to eat own vomit and barred from using toilet has again laid bare Asia’s toxic reliance on cheap labour
  • Experts say some live in slave-like conditions and all grapple with a lack of legal protection, with society unwilling to change its perception of these women
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 9:15am, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:28pm, 24 Mar, 2019

