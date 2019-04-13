Dementia patients take part in strength-training exercises as part of a memory clinic run by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Photo: Khoo Teck Puat Hospital
Does Singapore’s kampung spirit hold key to living with dementia?
- Facing a surge in dementia cases, the greying city state is trying out a variety of approaches towards the disease
- Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it hopes the whole community – and not just the government – can chip in to care for patients and their stressed carers
Labourers from Bangladesh at a coffee shop in Singapore’s Little India district. Photo: Reuters
In rich Singapore, why must migrant workers go hungry?
- The labourers who build the gleaming skyline made famous in Crazy Rich Asians are paid as little as US$15 a day for 12 hour shifts, meaning they have little choice but to turn to low cost caterers to provide their meals
- Unfortunately, the food served is often paltry, nutritionally insufficient and sometimes downright rotten
