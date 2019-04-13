Channels

Dementia patients take part in strength-training exercises as part of a memory clinic run by Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Photo: Khoo Teck Puat Hospital
Health & Environment

Does Singapore’s kampung spirit hold key to living with dementia?

  • Facing a surge in dementia cases, the greying city state is trying out a variety of approaches towards the disease
  • Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it hopes the whole community – and not just the government – can chip in to care for patients and their stressed carers
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Published: 1:00pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:31pm, 13 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Labourers from Bangladesh at a coffee shop in Singapore’s Little India district. Photo: Reuters
Health & Environment

In rich Singapore, why must migrant workers go hungry?

  • The labourers who build the gleaming skyline made famous in Crazy Rich Asians are paid as little as US$15 a day for 12 hour shifts, meaning they have little choice but to turn to low cost caterers to provide their meals
  • Unfortunately, the food served is often paltry, nutritionally insufficient and sometimes downright rotten
Topic |   Singapore
Prabhu Silvam

Prabhu Silvam  

Published: 3:15pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:57pm, 8 Apr, 2019

