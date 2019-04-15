An elephant sprays water on tourists during the Songkran festival, Thailand's traditional New Year Festival, in Ayutthaya. Photo: Xinhua
Thick smog leaves Chiang Mai’s Songkran Thai New Year celebrations a damp squib
- For more than a month, the northern Thai city and its neighbouring provinces have been shrouded in smog
- Hotel occupancy rates have suffered, with tourists cancelling bookings and changing their travel plans to holiday further south
