There are fewer than 7,000 snow leopards in the wild today, and those numbers are decreasing, according to the likes of global conservation body WWF. Photo: Shutterstock
How one woman took on Mongolia’s mining industry to save the snow leopards
- Bayarjargal Agvaantseren roused local communities and politicians to prevent mines destroying the magnificent mountain cat’s habitat
- Her work saw the creation of a 1.8-million-acre natural park, home to a population of snow leopards that is the world’s second largest after China
Bankhars – several puppies pictured – are possibly the oldest domesticated dog breed in the world. Photo: Tessa Chan
The dogs that could stop Mongolian grasslands turning to desert – return of the bankhar, traditional herder’s companion
- The bankhar, a guardian dog, is being reintroduced to protect livestock from predators and remove herders’ incentive to keep more animals and kill predators
- Herd animals have tripled in number in recent years, causing overgrazing and trampling the grass
