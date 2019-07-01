The Vaitarna River, one of the five rivers in Mokhada. Photo: Kunal Purohit
India’s deadly drought: villagers in Mokhada battle sleepless nights, snakes in search of water
- The western region of Mokhada has a normal rainfall of 2,400mm a year, but its water supply is diverted to other cities and industrial corridors, leaving villagers and farms constantly parched
- A severe drought that’s gripped India has worsened the woes of Mokhada’s villagers, whose desperate search for water is driving them deep into the forests, where snakes and scorpions lurk
Plastic pots filled with drinking water at a distribution point in Chennai. Photo: AFP
Workers told to shower less, hotels ration water for guests as reservoirs in India’s Chennai city dry up
- All four reservoirs in India’s southern city of Chennai have run dry this summer, largely because of poor monsoon rains last year
- Employees in some Chennai-based companies said they had been asked to cut back on water use in canteens and restrooms, while hotels face having to shut down
