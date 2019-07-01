Channels

The Vaitarna River, one of the five rivers in Mokhada. Photo: Kunal Purohit
Health & Environment

India’s deadly drought: villagers in Mokhada battle sleepless nights, snakes in search of water

  • The western region of Mokhada has a normal rainfall of 2,400mm a year, but its water supply is diverted to other cities and industrial corridors, leaving villagers and farms constantly parched
  • A severe drought that’s gripped India has worsened the woes of Mokhada’s villagers, whose desperate search for water is driving them deep into the forests, where snakes and scorpions lurk
Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 7:15pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:17pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Plastic pots filled with drinking water at a distribution point in Chennai. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Workers told to shower less, hotels ration water for guests as reservoirs in India’s Chennai city dry up

  • All four reservoirs in India’s southern city of Chennai have run dry this summer, largely because of poor monsoon rains last year
  • Employees in some Chennai-based companies said they had been asked to cut back on water use in canteens and restrooms, while hotels face having to shut down
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:45pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:20pm, 20 Jun, 2019

