Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A group of Hong Kong police seen through broken glass after extradition bill protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber in Tamar. Photo: Felix Wong
Health & Environment

Mental health, the victim on all sides of Hong Kong’s extradition bill crisis

  • Four deaths, an increase in patients suffering depression, and police seeking counselling: experts warn the city is facing a mental health crisis
  • Even people not involved in the protests are vulnerable
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Rachel Cheung

Rachel Cheung  

Published: 2:30pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:23pm, 6 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A group of Hong Kong police seen through broken glass after extradition bill protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber in Tamar. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anti-extradition protesters are defiant after storming Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Since the storming, some have wondered whether their actions achieved anything. Photo: Antony Dickson
Politics

What next for Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters?

  • Weeks in, protesters feel they have little to show for their efforts, even after the storming of the legislative council
  • As despair sets in, will defiance fade like Occupy Central – or burn only brighter?
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Published: 8:15am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:51pm, 6 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-extradition protesters are defiant after storming Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Since the storming, some have wondered whether their actions achieved anything. Photo: Antony Dickson
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.