A group of Hong Kong police seen through broken glass after extradition bill protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber in Tamar. Photo: Felix Wong
Mental health, the victim on all sides of Hong Kong’s extradition bill crisis
- Four deaths, an increase in patients suffering depression, and police seeking counselling: experts warn the city is facing a mental health crisis
- Even people not involved in the protests are vulnerable
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A group of Hong Kong police seen through broken glass after extradition bill protesters stormed the Legislative Council Chamber in Tamar. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-extradition protesters are defiant after storming Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Since the storming, some have wondered whether their actions achieved anything. Photo: Antony Dickson
What next for Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters?
- Weeks in, protesters feel they have little to show for their efforts, even after the storming of the legislative council
- As despair sets in, will defiance fade like Occupy Central – or burn only brighter?
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Anti-extradition protesters are defiant after storming Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Since the storming, some have wondered whether their actions achieved anything. Photo: Antony Dickson