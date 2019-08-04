Channels

Hoverboards: travel ‘solution’ to some, public nuisance to others. Photo: AP
Health & Environment

Electric scooters, unicycles, hoverboards … why can’t Singaporeans just walk?

  • To fans, personal mobility devices are the future of ‘last-mile’ commuting and the final piece of the jigsaw in a world-class transport system
  • To haters, they’re a menace to pedestrians, a fire hazard and about as welcome as the shared bikes that once cluttered the streets
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 12:20pm, 4 Aug, 2019

Hoverboards: travel 'solution' to some, public nuisance to others. Photo: AP
Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

How Singapore plans to create the city of the future and reinvigorate its economy

  • More than a third of the nation’s exports go to China or the US, putting it on the front line in the trade war and battering its latest export figures
  • On the other hand, Singapore offers stability, world-class infrastructure, low crime rates and proximity to the world’s fastest-growing economies
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:08am, 26 Jul, 2019

Singapore's central business district. Photo: Bloomberg
