Rising seas are the biggest threat to Singapore in the short term. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s climate change dilemma: elevate or leave. What are the solutions?
- About 30 per cent of the Lion City’s 721 sq km is less than 5 metres above sea level, and experts predict the surrounding waters could be a metre higher by 2100
- Officials want to reclaim land to tackle the problem, but environmentalists say mitigation is also needed and the city needs to see the bigger picture
Limestone Network’s first venture into blockchain-powered smart cities is in the heart of Phnom Penh. Photo: Huw Watkin
Forget bitcoin, this Singapore firm is using blockchain tech to build a smart city
- Limestone Network’s first project is a 100-hectare mixed-use development in Phnom Penh, involving homes, offices, malls and schools
- The start-up eventually looks to change the face of Southeast Asia, a region facing challenges such as rapid urbanisation, pollution and traffic congestion
