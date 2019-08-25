Channels

Rising seas are the biggest threat to Singapore in the short term. Photo: AFP
Health & Environment

Singapore’s climate change dilemma: elevate or leave. What are the solutions?

  • About 30 per cent of the Lion City’s 721 sq km is less than 5 metres above sea level, and experts predict the surrounding waters could be a metre higher by 2100
  • Officials want to reclaim land to tackle the problem, but environmentalists say mitigation is also needed and the city needs to see the bigger picture
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 9:00am, 25 Aug, 2019

Limestone Network’s first venture into blockchain-powered smart cities is in the heart of Phnom Penh. Photo: Huw Watkin
Society

Forget bitcoin, this Singapore firm is using blockchain tech to build a smart city

  • Limestone Network’s first project is a 100-hectare mixed-use development in Phnom Penh, involving homes, offices, malls and schools
  • The start-up eventually looks to change the face of Southeast Asia, a region facing challenges such as rapid urbanisation, pollution and traffic congestion
Topic |   Singapore
Toh Ee Ming

Toh Ee Ming  

Updated: 8:59am, 14 Aug, 2019

