Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In March, the police confiscated 41 komodo dragons from a wildlife trafficking syndicate in East Java. The dragons were to be sold for upwards of US$35,000 each. Photo: Reuters
Dikanaya Tarahita
Opinion

Opinion

Dikanaya Tarahita

Indonesia’s pre-social media laws are no match for animal traffickers

  • In just one year, WWF Indonesia identified 2,500 adverts on Facebook and 2,207 ads on Instagram that were selling either animals or their body parts
  • Offences against wildlife cost Indonesia, one of the world’s most biodiverse nations, almost US$1 billion a year
SCMP

Dikanaya Tarahita  

Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat  

Updated: 3:44pm, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

In March, the police confiscated 41 komodo dragons from a wildlife trafficking syndicate in East Java. The dragons were to be sold for upwards of US$35,000 each. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.