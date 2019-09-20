Haze shrouds the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Why can’t Southeast Asia snuff out its haze problem for good?
- Singapore flagged off its Formula One race under clearer skies on Friday after days of bad air there and in Malaysia
- Experts urge Jakarta to crack down harder on those behind illegal fires as the haze affects ‘health, wealth and well-being’
Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia, Indonesia close thousands of schools as toxic haze intensifies
- Air quality deteriorated to ‘unhealthy’ or ‘very unhealthy’ levels on an official index in many parts of Peninsular Malaysia
- Jakarta has deployed thousands of security forces and water-bombing aircraft to tackle the plantation fires
