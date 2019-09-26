Workers wearing protective suits and driving pigs to be killed at a farm in Paju. Photo: AFP
South Koreans rush to eat pork as swine fever cuts supply and threatens entire industry
- On Wednesday, tests confirmed the country’s sixth case on a farm in Ganghwa, near the border with North Korea
- The virus decimated herds in China and other Asian countries before reaching the Korean peninsula
The Philippines produces almost 2.3 million metric tonnes of pork. Photo: AFP
In the Philippines, African swine fever threatens a national culinary obsession
- Filipinos have had a centuries-long love affair with pork, devouring all parts of the pig from the trotters to the skin, and this runaway consumption has made the country a pork power in the global market
- But the industry is now under threat from African swine fever, with many diners refusing to eat it, despite authorities assuring Filipinos the meat is still safe
