Ham figures prominently in the Philippines’ Christmas celebrations. Photo: Shutterstock
In the Philippines, will African Swine Fever be the Grinch that stole Christmas ham?
- A Filipino Christmas without ham is like an American Thanksgiving without turkey, but public fears over the disease have led to bans and restrictions
- While a trade group says processing pork kills the virus, experts say the negative sentiment ‘endangers’ the US$5.75 billion industry
Topic | The Philippines
Ham figures prominently in the Philippines’ Christmas celebrations. Photo: Shutterstock