A man in Nagano wades through floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis. Photo: AFP
Japan braces for two more destructive storms, two weeks after chaos of Typhoon Hagibis
- Gale-force winds and heavy rain are set to lash Tokyo and the surrounding regions on Thursday evening
- Meanwhile, Typhoon Bualoi is already battering the Ogasawara Islands, south of Tokyo, with strong winds, heavy rainfall and high waves
Two destroyers from Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force participate in a drill off the coast of Brunei in June 2019. Photo: AP
Japan’s warships in the Middle East cast spotlight on Abe’s military ambitions
- The deployment has raised fresh speculation over the prime minister’s aim of revising Japan’s war-renouncing constitution
- Under Abe, Japan has bulked up its defence spending in response to China’s growing military clout and nuclear-armed North Korea
