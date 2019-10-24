Channels

A man in Nagano wades through floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis. Photo: AFP
Health & Environment

Japan braces for two more destructive storms, two weeks after chaos of Typhoon Hagibis

  • Gale-force winds and heavy rain are set to lash Tokyo and the surrounding regions on Thursday evening
  • Meanwhile, Typhoon Bualoi is already battering the Ogasawara Islands, south of Tokyo, with strong winds, heavy rainfall and high waves
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 5:59pm, 24 Oct, 2019

A man in Nagano wades through floodwaters in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis. Photo: AFP
Two destroyers from Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force participate in a drill off the coast of Brunei in June 2019. Photo: AP
Politics

Japan’s warships in the Middle East cast spotlight on Abe’s military ambitions

  • The deployment has raised fresh speculation over the prime minister’s aim of revising Japan’s war-renouncing constitution
  • Under Abe, Japan has bulked up its defence spending in response to China’s growing military clout and nuclear-armed North Korea
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 12:51pm, 24 Oct, 2019

Two destroyers from Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force participate in a drill off the coast of Brunei in June 2019. Photo: AP
