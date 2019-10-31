Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Alexander Urtula and girlfriend In-young You.
Health & Environment

What the ‘death by text’ of an Asian-American college student and Sulli’s K-pop tragedy say about social media

  • The death of Filipino-American Alexander Urtula, whose South Korean girlfriend sent him thousands of abusive text messages, has shocked communities on both sides of the Pacific
  • His case should force a rethink of laws and attitudes to social media and gender-based bullying, experts say
Topic |   Social media
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 5:11pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Alexander Urtula and girlfriend In-young You.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.