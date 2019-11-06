Japan’s strawberry crops have been devastated by recent typhoons. Photo: SCMP
Japanese strawberries: off the menu thanks to Typhoon Hagibis?
- The typhoons Hagibis and Faxai decimated Japanese farms, wiping out crops, ruining land and equipment and causing damage worth over US$2 billion
- Unions fear that on top of this, ‘invisible damage’ may be the last straw for an ageing workforce already under pressure from cheaper foreign imports
Topic | Food and agriculture
