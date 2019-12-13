A trader selling onions waits for customers at a market in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AFP
When people buy smartphones to get free onions: India’s economic omen

  • A wave of bizarre onion-related violence has prompted many humorous memes under #OnionCrisis
  • But as prices of the staple vegetable soar, this may be a sign of political turbulence ahead, within India’s borders and beyond
Vasudevan Sridharan

Updated: 9:00am, 13 Dec, 2019

African swine fever has decimated imports of live pigs from mainland China to Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
‘Pork is for the gods’: can Singapore solve Hong Kong’s pig problem?

  • African swine fever has decimated imports of live pigs from mainland China, sending prices soaring
  • Sourcing frozen pork from farther afield – as the Lion City does – may be the answer
Kok Xinghui

Updated: 10:56pm, 12 Dec, 2019

