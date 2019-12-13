A trader selling onions waits for customers at a market in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: AFP
When people buy smartphones to get free onions: India’s economic omen
- A wave of bizarre onion-related violence has prompted many humorous memes under #OnionCrisis
- But as prices of the staple vegetable soar, this may be a sign of political turbulence ahead, within India’s borders and beyond
Topic | Food and agriculture
African swine fever has decimated imports of live pigs from mainland China to Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
‘Pork is for the gods’: can Singapore solve Hong Kong’s pig problem?
- African swine fever has decimated imports of live pigs from mainland China, sending prices soaring
- Sourcing frozen pork from farther afield – as the Lion City does – may be the answer
Topic | China pork crisis
