An aerial picture showing Anak Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia erupting on December 23, 2018, which triggered a massive tsunami with waves of at least 100 metres high, according to researchers. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Tsunami from Anak Krakatoa eruption in Indonesia was 100 metres high, say scientists

  • Over 400 people died when Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupted last December, triggering a massive tsunami
  • Scientists simulated the wave’s speed and direction, estimating it could even have reached a height of 150 metres
Topic |   Indonesia
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Updated: 2:15pm, 21 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An aerial picture showing Anak Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia erupting on December 23, 2018, which triggered a massive tsunami with waves of at least 100 metres high, according to researchers. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.