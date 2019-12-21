An aerial picture showing Anak Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia erupting on December 23, 2018, which triggered a massive tsunami with waves of at least 100 metres high, according to researchers. Photo: AFP
Tsunami from Anak Krakatoa eruption in Indonesia was 100 metres high, say scientists
- Over 400 people died when Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupted last December, triggering a massive tsunami
- Scientists simulated the wave’s speed and direction, estimating it could even have reached a height of 150 metres
Topic | Indonesia
