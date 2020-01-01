The afternoon sky glows red from bush fires in the area around the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Grim New Year’s Day in Australia as bush fires continue to rage, at least nine dead since Christmas

  • The fires have destroyed at least 200 properties in coastal communities in New South Wales and dozens more in rural pockets of eastern Victoria
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dismissed mounting calls to take stronger action to combat climate change
Topic |   Australia
John Power
John Power

Updated: 3:28pm, 1 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The afternoon sky glows red from bush fires in the area around the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
John Power

John Power

John Power joined the Post in 2018 after nearly a decade as a journalist in the Asia region. He is a reporter for Asia Desk and This Week in Asia, with a special focus on Korean affairs.