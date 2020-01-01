The afternoon sky glows red from bush fires in the area around the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales. Photo: AFP
Grim New Year’s Day in Australia as bush fires continue to rage, at least nine dead since Christmas
- The fires have destroyed at least 200 properties in coastal communities in New South Wales and dozens more in rural pockets of eastern Victoria
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dismissed mounting calls to take stronger action to combat climate change
